76 dogs rescued from house in deplorable conditions

DYER, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee removed 76 dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home on Monday.

The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.

Responders said they found dozens of small and medium-sized dogs living in inhumane conditions and suffering from a range of medical issues, including emaciation, severe dental disease, fur loss, skin inflammation, infections and parasites. Some of them were puppies just a few weeks old.

ARC reported the house also contained the highest levels of ammonia they had ever recorded, made from the compacted feces and urine.

WSMV reported the owners had moved away and would occasionally return to feed the dogs.

ARC said every animal was successfully removed, assessed and documented before being transported to their facility in Gallatin, Tennessee.

