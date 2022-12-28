Positively Georgia
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary

People of interest in a Dec. 13 burglary on Fairburn Road
People of interest in a Dec. 13 burglary on Fairburn Road(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a burglary.

Two people broke into a business at 3391 Fairburn Road Dec. 13. A store employee said the store’s front lock was pried open and the men damaged an ATM and stole cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information.

