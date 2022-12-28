Atlanta’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop opens

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not many liquor stores are excited about dry January but one business will probably be thriving. Atlanta’s first-ever alcohol-free bottle shop is open and business has been popping since opening its doors.

“This no-alcohol community is such a tight-knit but engaged community,” said Malory Atkinson with Zero-Co, “It is an honor to be able to do that for people, to create that safe space where people can come and be themselves.”

Malory and her husband Cory opened Zero-Co at the beginning of December.

“My husband and I started an actual alcoholic bottle shop Elemental Spirit Co before the pandemic,” said Malory.

They couldn’t keep the non-alcoholic products on the shelves of the first spot, so they opened up a second space. The store has been slammed, full of people who have decided not to drink alcohol for whatever reason. Zero-Co isn’t your average spot to pick up some cocktail ingredients. The products here have the taste of alcohol, without the alcohol; other products are their own thing entirely.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.