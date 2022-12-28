Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Brookhaven police holding clothing drive throughout winter

(WTAP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are holding a clothing and blanket drive for the local Salvation Army location.

The Salvation Army is looking for clothing, blankets and personal hygiene items.

You can drop off donations at the Salvation Army at 2090 N Druid Hills Rd. or at Brookhaven Police Department at 2665 Buford Hwy.

The police will not accept loose items; you should put the items in a bag.

Brookhaven police did not specify an end date for the clothing drive.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brookhaven MLK Day dinner to return to Lynwood Recreation Center
DeKalb Community Policing Unit
DeKalb Community Policing Unit hosts winter clothing drive Dec. 29
Ya Lun
Giant panda at Zoo Atlanta enjoys bubble bath
Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
Dog flu outbreak closes Fulton County animal shelter