Brookhaven police holding clothing drive throughout winter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are holding a clothing and blanket drive for the local Salvation Army location.

The Salvation Army is looking for clothing, blankets and personal hygiene items.

You can drop off donations at the Salvation Army at 2090 N Druid Hills Rd. or at Brookhaven Police Department at 2665 Buford Hwy.

The police will not accept loose items; you should put the items in a bag.

Brookhaven police did not specify an end date for the clothing drive.

