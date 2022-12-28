Businesses excited for the return of Atlanta’s iconic New Year’s Eve Peach Drop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousand will be ringing in the new year on Saturday the way only Atlanta can. The iconic Peach Drop is back.

“We’ve been talking about it for like two days. We were going to go to this cool underground mall, and they were all excited,” said Katelyn Ackerman of North Carolina.

In many ways, it’s excitement years in the making. Saturday’s celebration will mark the first Peach Drop since New Year’s Eve 2019 after it was canceled the last three years because of COVID. Longtime Business owners welcome renewed visibility.

“We need to bring back more people out here you know. Yeah, it’ll help a lot of businesses out here. Like for 2022, I’ll be honest it’s been slow for everyone,” said Nidal Dandal, owner of the store Best of Atlanta.

From Underground Atlanta to Centennial Yards South, this area of downtown is experiencing a comeback. Along with the construction of new apartment buildings, new businesses are popping up including LaGrange, Georgia-based Wild Leap Brewery, which is set to open its second location this week in a massive building along Ted Turner Drive.

“We’ve been years in the making on getting this facility up and running,” said Anthony Rodriguez, CEO, of Wild Leap Brewery. “I think that this is a big turnaround time, especially with the World Cup coming. There was already a lot of construction, a lot of excitement in this area even before COVID hit.”

The mayor’s office says the return of the historic Peach Drop featuring live music by Jermaine Dupri and Friends, Da Brat, and Jagged Edge is expected to attract tens of thousands of attendees. Business owners hope that translates into new foot traffic all year long.

“I hope in 2023 it’ll be better for us,” said Dandal.

The free festivities are taking place Saturday night, starting at 6:00 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.