Child shot on Central Drive in Stone Mountain, 2 people arrested

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 12-year-old was shot during a dispute in Stone Mountain Wednesday.

DeKalb police responded to 4719 Central Drive in Stone Mountain and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was shot during a dispute between her mother and another individual, according to police.

The girl was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

DeKalb police arrested two people in connection with the shooting.

