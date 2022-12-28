Child shot on Central Drive in Stone Mountain, 2 people arrested
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 12-year-old was shot during a dispute in Stone Mountain Wednesday.
DeKalb police responded to 4719 Central Drive in Stone Mountain and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was shot during a dispute between her mother and another individual, according to police.
The girl was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
DeKalb police arrested two people in connection with the shooting.
