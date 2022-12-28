College Park crews hand out non-drinking water as many still have no running water

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, fire crews in College Park handed out non-drinking water to residents who still do not have running water.

The jugs of water will allow many to use the bathroom inside their own homes.

“And now we have some options to flush our toilets,” said Lisa, a College Park resident who picked up a pair of jugs.

The City was also handing out bottled water before their supply ran-out just after five o’clock.

RIGHT NOW: College Park is handing out sink/toilet water (not for drinking) to those without running water.



They just ran out of bottled drinking water - hoping to get a truckload of more bottles with an hour.@ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/sGKtJ25KRd — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) December 27, 2022

On Tuesday, city officials could not estimate how many residents are impacted by the shortage.

For some, it’s been nearly three days since they had running water and their frustration is mounting.

“They need to fix it. I don’t know what they need to do, but they need to fix it,” said Joey, another resident of College Park.

The City of College Park relies on the City of East Point for their running water.

Due to major water main breaks, both cities experienced major water issues this week.

East Point’s was restored by Tuesday, but many across College Park experience no or very low water pressure into Tuesday evening.

“It’s the entire neighborhood and all the schools around here too,” said Jenny Conner, who said their home lost running water Christmas evening.

Conner is also relying on bottled water until the City is able to the water system is restored.

She said she appreciated the efforts from City workers trying to resolve the issue.

Bianca Motley Broom, the Mayor of College Park, told Atlanta News First they’re working with East Point officials to restore water as soon as possible.

She said they’ll be handing out more bottled water and non-drinking water as well to residents starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Fire Stations 1 and 3 in College Park.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.