Fairburn continues distributions as residents face water woes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More bottled water giveaways popping up around metro Atlanta. It comes as thousands of people are going on their third or fourth day with no running water in their homes.

Fairburn is just one area feeling the impact after freezing temperatures wreaked havoc on pipes and the region’s water systems.

Like many families in Fairburn, Donshadria and Rico Robinson have been picking up gallons of water and relying on family to get by.

“We’ve had to use bottles of water, go to my mom’s house to take a shower,” said Donshadria Robinson.

They say everyone in their subdivision is also with little to no water pressure.

“We have to boil water just to do every day basic things around the house,” said Donshadria Robinson.

It’s a frustration felt across the region.

“We’re looking for any evidence of water leaks, evidence of flooding,” said Fairburn City Administrator, Tony Phillips. “Anything that would point us to the source of the issue.”

Phillips said finding the source of the issue in Fairburn is a bit more complex.

“They supply water, we then supply water to our residents,” said Phillips. “It is a symbiotic relationship between cities like Fairburn and Atlanta Watershed management.”

The city of Fairburn’s water is supplied by the city of Atlanta. According to a notice posted on Fairburn’s city website, as of late Tuesday evening, the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management crews were actively working a water main break near Rivertown Road and Cedar Grove.

“We’ve been working cooperatively with our partners in Atlanta Watershed Management to look for issues within our city limits, while they look for issues on their end as well,” said Phillips.

But after three days of no running water, some residents feel their faucets should be fully flowing again. As for when residents can expect to have running water, the city says while they’ve seen progress, it’s too early to tell exactly when.

“We’ve seen some initial positive signs, some pressure returning, it is very difficult to give a definitive timeline, we continue to do everything we can to restore service fully at the first opportunity,” said Phillips.

The city is encouraging residents facing water service disruption to pick up bottles of water at the Annex Building at 40 Washington St.

Check the city’s website for notices and available hours.

