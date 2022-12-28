Firefighters respond to house fire on Burbank Drive for 2nd time

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Burbank Drive for the second time at a home in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a one-story brick home. No one was home at the time and the fire also burned a car that was parked next to the house.

Firefighters are dealing with low water pressure issues around the city as they battle fires.

Fire units from Oconee County are providing assistance in the metro Atlanta area.

At this time, it is not known what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.