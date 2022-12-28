First aid burn cream under voluntary recall

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Check your medicine cabinets. A first aid burn cream is under a voluntary recall. The kits could contain a bacterial contamination.

The “Easy Care First Aid Afterburn Cream” is sold in boxes of 10 single-use packets and included in some first aid kits.

The FDA says using the cream could lead to life-threatening conditions in immunocompromised people. For those not immunocompromised, it could lead to skin infections. The FDA has not received any reports of people getting sick.

