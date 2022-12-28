Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First aid burn cream under voluntary recall

(KGNS)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Check your medicine cabinets. A first aid burn cream is under a voluntary recall. The kits could contain a bacterial contamination.

The “Easy Care First Aid Afterburn Cream” is sold in boxes of 10 single-use packets and included in some first aid kits.

The FDA says using the cream could lead to life-threatening conditions in immunocompromised people. For those not immunocompromised, it could lead to skin infections. The FDA has not received any reports of people getting sick.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Peach Drop
Businesses excited for the return of Atlanta’s iconic New Year’s Eve Peach Drop
Residents lose everything in fire at Clayton County townhomes
People of interest in a Dec. 13 burglary on Fairburn Road
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary
Gainesville Police Department
‘Like a scene from Home Alone’ Georgia man slips on ice after attempted robbery