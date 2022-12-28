FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, 50s today; Rain returns on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s another cold start to your day with morning temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 56°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’ll be a great day in metro Atlanta with sunny skies and slightly milder temperatures this afternoon with highs in the 50s. Highs are back in the 60s on Thursday with temperatures warming to near 70 degrees by New Year’s Day!

FIRST ALERT for rain on New Year’s Eve

Our next weather system will bring showers to metro Atlanta late Friday, well after sunset. Showers will transition to rain throughout the day on Saturday, so grab the umbrella if you have any plans on New Year’s Eve. The rain will taper off Saturday night with dry weather expected at midnight going into 2023.

