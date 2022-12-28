Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, 50s today; Rain returns on New Year’s Eve

Wednesday's forecast in Atlanta
Wednesday's forecast in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Rodney Harris
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s another cold start to your day with morning temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 56°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’ll be a great day in metro Atlanta with sunny skies and slightly milder temperatures this afternoon with highs in the 50s. Highs are back in the 60s on Thursday with temperatures warming to near 70 degrees by New Year’s Day!

FIRST ALERT for rain on New Year’s Eve

Our next weather system will bring showers to metro Atlanta late Friday, well after sunset. Showers will transition to rain throughout the day on Saturday, so grab the umbrella if you have any plans on New Year’s Eve. The rain will taper off Saturday night with dry weather expected at midnight going into 2023.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Warm-up continues through the midweek
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 50s Wednesday afternoon; Near 60 on Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Warm-up continues through the midweek
First Alert Forecast: Warm-up continues through the midweek
Mostly sunny, 40s this afternoon in Atlanta
Mostly sunny, 40s this afternoon in Atlanta
Patchy black ice this morning; Mostly sunny this afternoon
Patchy black ice this morning; Mostly sunny this afternoon