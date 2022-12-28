Man arrested after high-speed motorcycle chase

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after a high-speed motorcycle chase in Monroe County.

Devan Cormican was clocked by a Monroe County deputy going 89 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone Dec. 27. Cormican led from the deputy for 14 miles before abandoning the motorcycle and running on foot. He was eventually apprehended near the intersection of Mercer University and Pio Novo Avenue.

Deputies found drug paraphernalia and a 9mm handgun with its identification number removed on Cormican. After running the motorcycle’s vehicle identification number, police discovered the bike had been stolen in February.

Cormican has been charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark, D.U.I refusal and other traffic citations. He also had warrants out of Bibb County for armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, elder abuse and forgery and Houston County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently in Monroe County Jail.

