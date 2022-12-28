Man killed in Monroe County car crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a car crash on I-75 South Dec. 28.

Forsyth police responded to the crash at mile marker 186 around 3:24 a.m. Police found a man and a woman inside the car. The man was already dead, but the woman had survived.

An initial investigation by Monroe County detectives revealed that Hateram Lachhman, the male driver, ran off the roadway and struck the median.

The female passenger was taken to Navicent Health for treatment. Monroe County deputies are still investigating.

