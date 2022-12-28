Positively Georgia
Man killed in Monroe County car crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a car crash on I-75 South Dec. 28.

Forsyth police responded to the crash at mile marker 186 around 3:24 a.m. Police found a man and a woman inside the car. The man was already dead, but the woman had survived.

An initial investigation by Monroe County detectives revealed that Hateram Lachhman, the male driver, ran off the roadway and struck the median.

The female passenger was taken to Navicent Health for treatment. Monroe County deputies are still investigating.

