MARTA to increase service on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA will run increased service for New Year’s Eve.

Between noon and 5 p.m., Red and Gold line trains between Lindbergh Center and Airport stations will run every seven-and-a-half minutes. Blue and Green line trains between Ashby and King Memorial will run every seven-and-a-half minutes as well.

Frequency will increase to six minutes at 5 p.m.

MARTA will also run a shuttle between Five Points and Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the Peach Bowl.

Extra trains will be put into service to accommodate the increased ridership.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.