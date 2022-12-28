Positively Georgia
MARTA to increase service on New Year’s Eve

MARTA TRACKS
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA will run increased service for New Year’s Eve.

Between noon and 5 p.m., Red and Gold line trains between Lindbergh Center and Airport stations will run every seven-and-a-half minutes. Blue and Green line trains between Ashby and King Memorial will run every seven-and-a-half minutes as well.

Frequency will increase to six minutes at 5 p.m.

MARTA will also run a shuttle between Five Points and Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the Peach Bowl.

Extra trains will be put into service to accommodate the increased ridership.

