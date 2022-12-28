Metro Atlanta tenants face flooding days after pipes burst from holiday freeze

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tenants across metro Atlanta are dealing with the aftermath of busted pipes and sub-zero temperatures.

For one Decatur woman, the flooding hadn’t stopped as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Now she’s trying to figure out where to turn next.

What sounds and looks like rain pouring down on Sherry Searcy’s apartment, is actually water gushing from the apartment unit above her unit.

“No one lives there and a pipe burst and so it went through the roof and had had hers cave in, said Tiantay Moore.

Sherry’s granddaughter said it started with a leak coming into Sherry’s bedroom on Christmas day and turned into a flood wiping out her entire apartment.

“She lost everything, all of her furniture., literally everything,” said Moore.

Without renters insurance, Tiantay Moore says her grandmother doesn’t have many places to turn to.

“All she keeps talking about is that she lost everything and that she’ll have to start over and that she really just wants a place to stay,” said Moore.

Now her family says she’s trying to figure out her next move.

“She even asked if she could go to another apartment over here and they told her there was nothing they could do,” said Moore.

The apartment complex’s assistant manager told WANF over the phone they had maintenance crews on site Tuesday working to fix the pipes. They claim no one without renters insurance has come forward to ask for assistance.

For now, Moore says Sherry is staying with family while trying to figure out where to go next from here.

“She’s always lived on her own, she’s very independent so right now, she’s really dealing with a lot,” said Moore.

