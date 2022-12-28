PEACH DROP 2023: Everything you need to know about the NYE celebration

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s official New Year’s Eve celebration is back this year and it’s happening at Underground Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know.

WHAT IS THE PEACH DROP?

The Peach Drop is Atlanta’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration. The previous annual event will feature live performances, the dropping of an 800-pound peach down a 138-foot tower, fireworks and more.

WHERE WILL IT BE HELD?

The festivities will take place at Underground Atlanta in downtown Atlanta. The street address is 50 Upper Alabama Street.

WHAT TIME WILL THE PARTY START?

The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. The peach will drop at midnight.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

The party is free.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

The best way to get there is by MARTA. They have announced they will increase the frequency of trains on New Year’s Eve. Read more here.

There is limited parking in the area. There is paid street parking on Pryor Street, Wall Street and Central Avenue. There is also parking at the Underground Deck and 105 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW Garage.

There are two Uber/Lyft/taxi drop-off locations at Underground Atlanta.

WHAT WILL THE WEATHER BE LIKE?

The next weather system is expected to bring showers to metro Atlanta late Friday after sunset. Showers will become rain during the day on Saturday. However, it is expected to taper off Saturday night and will be dry at midnight.

Click here for latest weather forecast.

WHAT IF IT RAINS?

The party will go on.

WHO IS THE HOST/EMCEE?

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will be the host and EMMY Award winner and radio personality Ryan Cameron will emcee the event.

WHO IS PERFORMING?

Performers include Jermain Dupri & Friends, Da Brat and YoungBloodZ (hip-hop), Jagged Edge (R&B), Drivin n Cryin (American Southern rock) and Blanco Brown (country-rap).

HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE EXPECTED?

In past years, the celebration has attracted between 65,000 and 100,000 people.

ARE THERE HOTEL ROOMS AVAILABLE?

There appear to be hotel rooms available in downtown Atlanta but they will not be cheap. As of Dec. 28, prices range from $300 to $600 per night. The Westin at Peachtree Plaza is offering rooms for $449, the Hyatt Regency has rooms listed for $358, rooms at the Hilton Atlanta are listed for $336 and a room at the Ellis Hotel starts at $525.

WHAT ABOUT PLACES TO EAT?

There are multiple places to eat around Underground Atlanta. Some suggestions include The Sun Dial Restaurant, Ray’s in the City, Cuts Steakhouse, McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood, Alma Cocina, White Oak Kitchen. Morton’s The Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and more. Many restaurants will offer special menus for New Year’s Eve and require reservations.

HOW DID THE PEACH DROP GET ITS START?

The first Peach Drop in downtown Atlanta was held in 1989. It was an all-day party. After its inaugural year, it was held for 29 years straight.

In 2018, the Peach Drop was held at a new location in Woodruff Park. In 2019, it moved back to its original location at Underground Atlanta.

The Peach Drop was canceled in 2020 for financial/planning reasons and in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19.

ARE THERE OTHER WAYS TO CELEBRATE NEW YEAR’S EVE IN ATLANTA?

There are many, many ways. Click here for a list of some of the parties/festivities that are happening in the metro Atlanta area.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.