‘Splash and Bubbles’ exhibit coming to Children’s Museum of Atlanta Jan. 21

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new exhibit based on the PBS KIDS show Splash and Bubbles is coming to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta Jan. 21.

Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin!, built with the help of the Jim Henson Company, “invites children to discover a whole new world as they navigate an under-the-sea maze in a kelp forest, explore a sunken ship that has become an artificial reef.” They’ll learn how to protect the ocean along the way.

The exhibit will be open through Apr. 30 and is free with museum admission.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.