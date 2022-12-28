Townhomes in Clayton County burn to ground

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Units at the Lakeside Townhomes at 5577 Riverdale Road burnt in a fire Wednesday.

The local American Red Cross said they are helping a total of 18 people as a result of the fire. The Red Cross said the Disaster Action Team provided comfort kits and recovery planning.

Atlanta News First has a crew on the scene and will update this story with additional information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.