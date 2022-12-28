Water damage restoration services in high demand as freeze cleanup continues

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As soggy homes from the holiday freeze start to dry out, companies tasked with peeling back the drywall are slammed with work orders.

On Wednesday, Atlanta News First called at least a dozen water damage restoration companies. The one word many of them kept using to describe the situation was ‘catastrophic.’ Many of them said they were backlogged with calls. The demand is so high, some companies have stopped taking calls until they can catch up.

Michael Mrozinski is a supervisor with Tidal Wave Response & Restoration in Chamblee, where they’ve been averaging nearly 200 calls per day. A crew was at a home in Alpharetta when we caught up with them. Nearly two feet of water flooded the basement.

“It pretty much flooded wall to wall,” Mrozinski said of the damage. “So, we’re going to have to take all the floors up, baseboards off, cut drywall.”

Once the water was drained from the basement, Mrozinski used a meter and thermal camera to confirm the location of water damage inside the walls. Then came the demolition of areas impacted. Once completed, crews used dehumidifiers and air movers to further remove moisture from the air and materials.

“With water, typically 3-5 days you can start to have mold growth,” Mrozinski explained. “So, if you don’t hop on it right away, you could have secondary damages, mold growth, potentially wood rot. For wood rot to set in, you’re looking at 60 days. And again, if you don’t remove the drywall, it’s a guessing game.”

Mrozinski advised homeowners who can’t find a mitigation company this week to at least rent an industrial dehumidifier.

“Doing something is better than nothing,” he added. “Time is of the essence. If someone has water damage in their home, they want to get it taken care of as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Commissioner of Insurance & Safety Fire sent a directive to licensed insurance companies in Georgia, encouraging them to respond promptly to policyholders despite the increased volume of claims.

If you would like to file a consumer complaint, click here.

