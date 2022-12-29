2 boys hospitalized after falling into frozen Kennesaw lake, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two boys are in the hospital after falling into a frozen lake.

Atlanta News First Chopper flew over the scene at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near Ellison Lakes Blvd. in Kennesaw.

Both boys fell through the ice, prompting a response from multiple agencies, according to officials.

“We do not know the ultimate condition of the second victim,” officials said.

No other details have been released to us at this time.

