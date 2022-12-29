Positively Georgia
2 boys hospitalized after falling into frozen Kennesaw lake, officials say

frozen lake
frozen lake(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two boys are in the hospital after falling into a frozen lake.

Atlanta News First Chopper flew over the scene at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near Ellison Lakes Blvd. in Kennesaw.

Both boys fell through the ice, prompting a response from multiple agencies, according to officials.

“We do not know the ultimate condition of the second victim,” officials said.

No other details have been released to us at this time.

Atlanta News First has a crew at the scene and will update this story as it develops.

