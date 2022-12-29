Positively Georgia
Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter talks to Atlanta News First

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Emily Gagnon
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jalen Carter is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

In the SEC championship game, he picked up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels using one arm like Daniels was a ragdoll.

Carter’s talent is vast, his size can be seen from miles away and his strength isn’t hard to spot when he makes plays like that one.

A couple of weeks ago, ESPN analyst Todd McShay said Carter had “character issues.”

If you ask Carter or any of his teammates, they’ll tell you there aren’t any.

“I got good character,” Carter said. “Ask anybody on the team, I don’t anybody would say I have bad character.”

When asked what he’d like to say to McShay, Carter said he’d introduce himself and not even bring up the comment.

There’s no reason to believe what McShay said was true from Georgia’s perspective. Carter’s teammates love him.

