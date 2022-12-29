Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter talks to Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jalen Carter is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

In the SEC championship game, he picked up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels using one arm like Daniels was a ragdoll.

Carter’s talent is vast, his size can be seen from miles away and his strength isn’t hard to spot when he makes plays like that one.

A couple of weeks ago, ESPN analyst Todd McShay said Carter had “character issues.”

If you ask Carter or any of his teammates, they’ll tell you there aren’t any.

“I got good character,” Carter said. “Ask anybody on the team, I don’t anybody would say I have bad character.”

When asked what he’d like to say to McShay, Carter said he’d introduce himself and not even bring up the comment.

There’s no reason to believe what McShay said was true from Georgia’s perspective. Carter’s teammates love him.

Watch “Chasing The Championship” Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. We’re highlighting key matchups on both sides of the ball ahead of the semi-final matchup.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.