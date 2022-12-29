Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to host fan activities for Ohio State and Georgia playoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host its annual fan night at the Georgia Aquarium on Dec.30, where fans will have an opportunity to see thousands of aquatic animals. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. well before the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia that kicks off on Dec.31.

Pre-game activities will include the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade from Centennial Olympic Park to the Georgia World Congress Center. The parade begins at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. at the corner of Peachtree Street and Xernona Clayton Way in downtown Atlanta.

Organizers have the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl FanFest scheduled at 3 p.m. on Dec.31, a four-hour game day celebration that serves as the pregame destination for every fan. Fans traveling to Atlanta for the college payoff game will be able to participate in interactive games and have official limited merchandise and more.

Fans will also have an opportunity to greet their teams during the Team Walks which is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on Dec.31.

The playoff semifinals between Ohio State and Georgia will kick off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8 p.m. on Dec.31.

