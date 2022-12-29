Dunkin’ brings back Dawgs Donut for College Football Playoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ is bringing back the Dawgs Donut to celebrate Georgia’s postseason run!

The Dawgs Donut is a glazed donut with vanilla icing and red sprinkles, paying homage to Georgia’s team colors. The chain first introduced the donut at the beginning of football season.

The donut will be available at participating Georgia stores from Dec. 30 to Jan. 9 while supplies last.

