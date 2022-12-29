Positively Georgia
Dunkin’ brings back Dawgs Donut for College Football Playoff

Dunkin’ announced a partnership with UGA Athletics, bringing the limited-edition Dawgs Donut to participating Georgia locations.(Dunkin')
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ is bringing back the Dawgs Donut to celebrate Georgia’s postseason run!

The Dawgs Donut is a glazed donut with vanilla icing and red sprinkles, paying homage to Georgia’s team colors. The chain first introduced the donut at the beginning of football season.

The donut will be available at participating Georgia stores from Dec. 30 to Jan. 9 while supplies last.

