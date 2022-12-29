FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy start, sunny afternoon; Rain returns on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’ll notice more clouds this morning with milder temperatures in the 40s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 63°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

You’ll notice more clouds this morning, but it won’t rain. Temperatures are also milder with 40s to start your day. We’ll see the clouds clear out throughout the day with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs are back in the 60s today for the first time since Nov. 12!

Thursday's forecast in Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for rain on Saturday

We’re still tracking rain that will move into north Georgia and metro Atlanta late Friday (after 8 p.m.) through Saturday, which is a First Alert. While we’ll see scattered rain Saturday morning and afternoon, Saturday night is trending dry.

New Year’s Day will be dry with showers and storms back in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

