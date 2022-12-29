First Alert | Wet weather, few storms impact North Georgia New Year’s Eve

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first in a series of storm systems is set to impact North Georgia late Friday into Saturday. Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Clouds increase Thursday ahead of spotty rain during the daylight hours Friday. The majority of Friday will be dry. But, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out. The chance of rain increases from west to east Friday evening. By 11 p.m. Friday, rain is forecast to be widespread. Locally heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder are likely Friday night through Saturday morning.

Wet weather is expected to continue through early New Year’s Eve afternoon. The heaviest downpours may produce minor road flooding as well as rises on area creeks and streams.

Keep an eye on the forecast if you’re on the go New Year’s Eve with the First Alert Weather App.

Rain is forecast to taper off from northwest to southeast Saturday afternoon and evening. Only spotty rain is expected during the vast majority of New Year celebrations. However, there is still some uncertainty in the forecast and some alterations remain possible. Keep a close eye on the First Alert Forecast if you have celebration plans New Year’s Eve.

Widespread wet weather impacts North Georgia (WANF, GRAY MEDIA)

By the time all is said and done, between one and two inches of rain is forecast to fall across North Georgia. A second storm system approaches North Georgia heading into the middle of next week. The risk of heavy rain and a few strong storms is greater with this system. Between Friday evening and next Thursday morning, several inches of rain may fall across a large portion of the south as a stormy weather pattern remains in place.

