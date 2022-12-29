Positively Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs visit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Before the Georgia Bulldogs hit the field, they are keeping up one of the best traditions in college football: teams visiting local children’s hospitals during bowl week.

Yesterday, the team made a stop in Atlanta to see kids at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

You can see the joy on the faces of these young kids.

