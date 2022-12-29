Hall County deputies looking for person of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hall County deputies are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a robbery.

A man robbed the Stop By Food Mart in the 2100 block of U.S. 129 around 9:45 p.m. Dec. 28. He punched the clerk in the head and forced him to hand over cash before fleeing on foot. The robber was seen wearing a mask, a blue hoodie, light-colored blue jeans, a white undershirt, black shoes, black gloves and a silver chain.

Anyone with information on the suspect identity or whereabouts should contact HCSO Investigator Nguyen at (770) 718-5159.

