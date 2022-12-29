Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Hall County deputies looking for person of interest in robbery

The person of interest in a Hall County robbery Dec. 28.
The person of interest in a Hall County robbery Dec. 28.(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hall County deputies are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a robbery.

A man robbed the Stop By Food Mart in the 2100 block of U.S. 129 around 9:45 p.m. Dec. 28. He punched the clerk in the head and forced him to hand over cash before fleeing on foot. The robber was seen wearing a mask, a blue hoodie, light-colored blue jeans, a white undershirt, black shoes, black gloves and a silver chain.

Anyone with information on the suspect identity or whereabouts should contact HCSO Investigator Nguyen at (770) 718-5159.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The five people arrested for smuggling contraband into the Clayton County jail.
Local rapper, others arrested for sneaking contraband into Clayton County jail
Clayton County water situation update
Water situation improving for residents of Clayton County
Clayton County water situation update
Water situation improving in Clayton County
Deputy found shot to death in car in Atlanta
Fulton County deputy killed inside car Thursday morning