INTERVIEW: Comedian Dulcé Sloan visits Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Comedian Dulcé Sloan is everywhere!

The Daily Show correspondent got her start right here in Atlanta as an intern at the Aurora Theatre.

This weekend you can catch her at her old stomping grounds on New Year’s Eve!

Sloan joined Atlanta News First to talk about her career and her upcoming show.

You can find tickets to the show here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.