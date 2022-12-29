Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

INTERVIEW: Comedian Dulcé Sloan visits Atlanta News First

INTERVIEW: Comedian Dulce Sloan visits Atlanta News First
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Comedian Dulcé Sloan is everywhere!

The Daily Show correspondent got her start right here in Atlanta as an intern at the Aurora Theatre.

This weekend you can catch her at her old stomping grounds on New Year’s Eve!

Sloan joined Atlanta News First to talk about her career and her upcoming show.

You can find tickets to the show here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Georgia Bulldogs visited Children's Healthcare
Georgia Bulldogs visit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
INTERVIEW: Comedian Dulce Sloan visits Atlanta News First
Georgia Bulldogs visit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Homicide on Bolton Road on Thursday morning
Homicide investigation underway on Bolton Road