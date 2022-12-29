Local rapper, others arrested for sneaking contraband into Clayton County jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have been arrested for their part in a smuggling ring that brought contraband into the Clayton County jail.

The five arrested are accused of leaving contraband such as cigarettes, alcohol and cell phones inside the jail’s fence.

Local rapper TTG Fred was among those arrested. A press release noted, “hopefully [he] will rap about his arrest for bringing contraband to the jail before the release date of his latest single.”

Sheriff Levon Allen said the department would also be arrested employees involved in the ring.

