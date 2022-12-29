Man shot in buttocks during argument at Brookhaven apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in the buttocks at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on Thursday, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

Police say that two employees got into an argument at the Alta Porter on Peachtree Road.

The apartment complex released the following statement:

“We have been informed of an altercation that occurred earlier today at our Alta Porter Community in Brookhaven, Georgia, which resulted in one individual sustaining a gunshot wound. Brookhaven police are currently on the scene investigating the situation and are working to detain the suspected shooter. Neither the victim nor the shooter are residents of Alta Porter. While we do not have further details at this time, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement. We have instructed residents to reach out directly to law enforcement to the extent that they have any information or questions about the altercation and have asked them to report any strange or unusual activity around the property. At this time, please direct all inquiries on the situation to local law enforcement.”

There is no other information available at this time.

