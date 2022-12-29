Positively Georgia
1 dead after shooting near Bolton Road, James Jackson Parkway

1 dead after shooting on Bolton Road
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are on the scene of an incident on Bolton Road near James Jackson Parkway in northwest Atlanta this morning. Bolton Road is closed between Peyton Road and Browntown Road.

According to initial reports, police responded to a person shot call. Atlanta Police has confirmed that one person was shot and killed.

Multiple police cars can be seen at the incident scene.

Atlanta News First is working to gather more information about this incident. Check back for updates.

