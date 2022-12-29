VIDEO: Fire at Howell Mill Road Walmart forces evacuation, closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walmart on Howell Mill Road is closed this morning after a fire on Wednesday night.

Video obtained from someone inside the store clearly shows flames inside the store.

According to a report from Atlanta Fire, the fire started in the men’s clothing section of the store after someone set a pack of underwear on fire. They responded to the fire at around 9 p.m.

A similar situation happened a few months ago at the Walmart store in Peachtree City.

In that case, a 14-year-old girl intentionally set a fire in the paper goods aisle, according to officials. She was charged with arson after the fire.

That Walmart partially reopened this morning.

Employees at the Howell Mill Road location say they’ve been told to work at other Walmart stores in the area until the mess can be cleaned up.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.