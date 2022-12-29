Positively Georgia
WATCH: Atlanta PD press conference on Peach Drop 2023 security

PEACH DROP TOWER
PEACH DROP TOWER(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is giving a press conference this morning to discuss its preparations for New Year’s Eve’s Peach Drop celebration in downtown Atlanta.

The press conference is happening at 11:30 a.m.

WATCH BELOW

RELATED: PEACH DROP 2023: Everything you need to know about the NYE celebration

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

