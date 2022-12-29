Water situation improving for residents of Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Families without water in Clayton County received some encouraging news this morning.

The water authority held a press conference this morning to let residents know that the situation is starting to improve.

Water service has been restored to some residents although residents may still be experiencing low water pressure.

Water is still being distributed at the water authority’s offices for those who need it.

