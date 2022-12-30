1 dead, 1 injured after overnight house fire in Smyrna

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight house fire in the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna.

According to the fire department, they received a call about a fire with entrapment at 12:24 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located the fire victim inside the home. Another male victim was taken to Wellstar Cobb for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.