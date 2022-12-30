Atlanta Police encourage rideshare, MARTA use ahead of New Year’s Eve events

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and Peach Drop are both happening in downtown Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.

Both venues, Mercedes Benz Stadium, where the Georgia Bulldawgs will play Ohio State, and Underground Atlanta, where the city is hosting the Peach Drop are only about 1 mile apart. This means more than 100-thousand people will likely be downtown on Saturday night.

Atlanta Police are encouraging people to utilize rideshares like Uber and Lyft or take MARTA to help cut down on traffic.

“Whenever you deal with mass-scale events the logistics of that are very difficult,” Atlanta Police said during a Thursday press conference.

MARTA will be running extra trains Saturday to help with crowd control.

Starting at noon Saturday, trains will run every 7.5 minutes on the red/gold line between Lindbergh Center Station and Airport Station.

They will also run every 7.5 minutes on the blue/green line Between Ashby Station and King Memorial Station.

Then, between 6 and 8 p.m., Marta will run a shuttle from the Five Points Station to Mercedes Benz Stadium to get fans to the playoff game.

“We’re going to walk. We’ve seen enough to know it will be quicker if we just walk here,” Kelly McCafferty said.

Some Ohio State fans arrived in Atlanta early and said they booked hotels downtown so they could walk to the Peach Bowl, rather than battle traffic.

“When we chose a hotel, we wanted to be somewhere walkable so we wouldn’t have to deal with traffic,” Reuben Kittle said.

There are also dozens of public parking garages and lots throughout downtown available for parking. APD says to remember to park in a well-lit place and hide your valuables.

APD also said during a Thursday press conference that there will be “geo-fences” around Underground Atlanta which will prevent scooters and ride shares from being able to pull directly up to the event.

People will have to walk about a block to be dropped off or picked up.

