Atlanta police make drug bust on Collier Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police made a “significant” drug bust at an apartment building on Collier Road Dec. 29.

APD’s Narcotics and A.P.E.X. Units raided an apartment at 1185 Collier Rd NW after receiving a tip from building management. Management had entered the empty apartment to fix a water leak and found drugs.

Once inside, police found 84 pounds of marijuana, two-and-a-half pounds of mushrooms and several guns. The guns included a 9mm pistol that had been reported stolen.

No one has been arrested in connection with the bust.

