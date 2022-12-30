Clayton County police looking for missing man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Family members of 53-year-old Alexander Matos last heard from him Dec. 24. He drives a 1998 Kenworth Truck with a New Jersey license plate# AW654K and frequents the area of 5857 Lees Mill Road in Forest Park.

Matos is 53 years old with brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and roughly 184 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550

