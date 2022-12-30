FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers tonight; More rain on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with showers around 11 p.m. tonight.

Friday’s summary

High - 65°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 40% tonight

What you need to know

You’ll notice more clouds today in metro Atlanta with highs back in the 60s! It will stay dry during the day, but showers will move into north Georgia from west-to-east tonight, impacting metro Atlanta around midnight.

FIRST ALERT for rain Saturday

We’ll see scattered rain Saturday morning with rain and isolated storms Saturday afternoon. If you have plans during the afternoon tomorrow, make sure and grab the umbrella.

The rain will move out by Saturday night, so if you have New Year’s Eve plans after 8 p.m., it may still be damp, but dry.

Expect dry weather for New Year’s Day and Monday with showers and storms back in the forecast next Tuesday and Wednesday.

