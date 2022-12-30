Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

INTERVIEW: James Corden joins Atlanta News First

INTERVIEW: James Corden joins Atlanta News First
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see him every night right here on Atlanta News First.

James Corden, host of the Late, Late Show, has a new series you can check out. Mammals is a dark comedy-drama that explores the truths at the heart of modern relationships.

First Alert meteorologist Rodney Harris got a chance to talk with him about the new project.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
One killed, one injured in shootings in southeast Atlanta
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
PEDESTRIAN DEATH GRAPHIC
Marietta man struck outside crosswalk on South Marietta Parkway
Lobos 1707
INTERVIEW: Mixologist Chantana Adams mixes the perfect New Year’s Eve cocktail