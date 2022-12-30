Positively Georgia
INTERVIEW: Mixologist Chantana Adams mixes the perfect New Year’s Eve cocktail

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The countdown is on for 2023. This year has gone by so fast.

If you’re hosting a New Year’s Eve party or plan to attend one, Lobos 1707 mixologist Chantana Adams is serving up the perfect cocktails to get you ready for the new year.

Here are the recipes Adams showed us:

“23 the great”

  • 2 ounces Lobos Reposado
  • 1 ounce triple sec
  • 2 ounces apple cider
  • .5 ounces lime juice
  • .5 ounces maple syrup
  • Apple slice, cinnamon stick, & rosemary sprig for garnish

“The countdown”

  • 1.5 ounces Lobos Joven
  • 1 ounce pomegranate juice
  • .25 ounces lime juice
  • 1 ounce mint simple syrup
  • Top with ginger beer
  • Pomegranate seeds & mint garnish

