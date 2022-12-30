INTERVIEW: Workout leader Darrell Patterson joins Atlanta News First
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The CDC recommends that those aged 65 years and older need at least 150 minutes per week of moderate activity, including activities that strengthen muscles and improve balance and mobility. HeatXtreme’s Darrell Patterson demonstrated some workout moves that people of all ages could do so they can stay active and fit in the New Year.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.