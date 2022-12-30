Positively Georgia
Marietta man struck outside crosswalk on South Marietta Parkway

(MGN Online)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old Marietta man was struck by a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 on South Marietta Parkway near Victory Drive.

According to the Marietta Police Department, Donald Arnold was attempting to cross South Marietta Parkway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by a 40-year-old Marietta resident.

Arnold was transported to WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Yukon was not injured and remained on scene.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

