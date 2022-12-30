Marietta man struck outside crosswalk on South Marietta Parkway

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old Marietta man was struck by a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 on South Marietta Parkway near Victory Drive.

According to the Marietta Police Department, Donald Arnold was attempting to cross South Marietta Parkway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by a 40-year-old Marietta resident.

Arnold was transported to WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Yukon was not injured and remained on scene.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

