One killed, one injured in shootings in southeast Atlanta

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has been killed and one has been injured in a pair of shootings in southeast Atlanta.

Two people were shot near 1100 Kipling St. SE and 828 McDonough Blvd. SE. Police found the person shot near Kipling Street dead at the scene. The person shot on McDonough Boulevard arrived at Grady Hospital alive, conscious and breathing.

Atlanta police believe the shootings are related.

