Out and About in the ATL | Dec. 30-Jan. 1, 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the last weekend of the year and it is going to be fabulous. If you are looking for things to do, this is the list you need.

FRIDAY

The alternative rock indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise is performing in an all-ages show at The Eastern.

If you like hockey, the Atlanta Gladiators will take on the Norfolk Admirals at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

The Indigo Girls is performing with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra this weekend. There will be two performances.

The Atlanta Hawks are playing the Los Angeles Lakes at State Farm Arena on Friday night.

GG King, Crime of Passing, Mother’s Milk, The Drin and Hospice will perform at The EARL.

SATURDAY

The Avenue Peachtree City is hosting a Noon Year’s Eve celebration for families with a dance party, 360 photo booth, face painting, confetti cannons and more.

The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is hosting a New Year’s Eve Bubble Bash for kids from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a DJ, arts and crafts, and a chance to pop bubble wrap.

Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, is performing at Variety Playhouse in Little 5 Points.

Greensky Bluegrass from Kalamazoo, Michigan, is performing at The Tabernacle.

Michelle Malone is performing with Boo Ray for New Year’s Eve at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur.

Metropolitan Studios is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring the Golden Girls. There will be live music, Golden Girls trivia, a best Sophia Petrillo costume contest, ‘80s-themed food and drinks and dancing.

Battle & Brew is hosting a Pokeball New Year’s Eve Party. There will be handcrafted cocktails and housemade dishes inspired by Pokemon.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl kicks off Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There will be a fan fest from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Georgia World Congress Center.

Boggs & Social is hosting a New Wave New Year’s Eve Dance Party starting at 8 p.m. Enjoy music by The Cure, Depeche Mode, INXS, Talking Heads, Billy Idol, Missing Persons, Adam Ant and many more. Midnight toast.

Captains of Revelry are hosting a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza at Wonderkid on Memorial Drive. There will be an open bar, a pop-up food experience, a lounge area, party favors and special guests.

SUNDAY

Unity South Atlanta in Jonesboro is hosting an interfaith musical event and community potluck.

The Suite Food Lounge on Luckie Street is hosting a New Year’s Day Hangover Rooftop Brunch and Day party.

Hampton + Hudson is hosting a Lucky Brunch to celebrate the new year. They will serve their regular brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with collard greens and black-eyed peas.

Reverence at Epicurean Atlanta is offering a New Year’s Day brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

If you would like to submit an item for a future Out and About list, send and email to joyce.lupiani@wanf.com.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.