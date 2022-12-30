Restaurant Report Card: Popeye’s fails with 60; Queenie’s BBQ earns 100

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular fast-food restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton is in some hot water with the health department this week.

Popeye’s scored 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no active managerial control at the facility. Plus, there was mold build-up on the interior of the ice machines and there was an abundance of dirty dishes stored as clean.

It’s the second consecutive failing inspection for this Popeye’s prompting the health department to temporarily close the restaurant until proper cleaning and training could be completed.

RELATED: Restaurant Report Card: Pasta Da Pulcinella fails with 60; Mix’d Up Burgers earns 100.

Atlanta News First contacted the Cherokee County Environmental Health Department and they told us they allowed Popeye’s to reopen after meeting with management and assessing their ability to operate safely prior to a reinspection.

“Let me break this down for you. I’ve been employed for two f****** months, two. I don’t really give a f***. It’s a job. Other than that, I cannot answer your questions. The VP has advised me to advise you to get off his property or I can call Canton. Other than that, walk around and ask anybody else. I just work here,” Popeye’s Manager said.

According to the Cherokee County Environmental Health Department, this is the fourth time this Popeye’s location has failed a health inspection this calendar year.

There are several other good restaurant scores around town this week. In Gwinnett County, Chicken Salad Chick on Scenic Highway in Snellville picked up 91 points. In Cobb County, Phenomenal Seafood on the East-West Connector in Austell received a phenomenal score of 96 and in DeKalb County, Argosy on Flat Shoals Avenue in Atlanta earned 99 points.

And at Queenie’s BBQ on Elm Street in Woodstock inside the Reformation Brewery, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been around 5-years and were voted people’s choice at the Taste of Woodstock. On the menu, they’ve got the brisket fritters, Brunswick stew, pulled pork sandwich, mac & cheese, smoked chicken wings, banging brisket cheesesteak, and you can top it off with some banana pudding. Boy, that’s good!

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.