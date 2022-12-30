The Sixth: A Public Defender Crisis

An ongoing investigative series exposing the problem across the U.S.
InvestigateTV traveled the country to shed light on a constitutional crisis eroding the...
InvestigateTV traveled the country to shed light on a constitutional crisis eroding the public’s trust in the criminal justice system and violating the rights of people accused of crimes.(InvestigateTV)
By Andy Pierrotti
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This is an ongoing series about the constitutionally guaranteed access to legal representation in court, and the consequences that arise when there are not enough public defenders. Advocates say lack of access to representation in court is a constitutional crisis that erodes public trust and violates the rights of the accused.

Part one - Desperate for Representation

The Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizens the right to an attorney to people who cannot afford one. But Atlanta News First uncovered public defender offices across the country, including in Georgia, are chronically understaffed, leaving defendants waiting months without legal representation, some languishing behind bars waiting for their day in court.

Public defender advocates say the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t cause the problem, but rather exposed decades of underfunding a vital part of the criminal justice system, impacting poor and Black communities the most.

Trequelle Vann-Marcouex was arrested for armed robbery. During an interrogation, a detective...
Trequelle Vann-Marcouex was arrested for armed robbery. During an interrogation, a detective scolded him for not cooperating. He couldn’t afford an attorney or the $25,000 bail. His family believes that's why he took his own life while in custody.(WANF)

In part one of our investigative series, learn more about the impact to people accused of crimes, their families and frustration from judges concerned with the problem.

Part two: Released From Jail

In this story, Atlanta News First traveled to Portland, Oregon, where judges have dismissed hundreds of felony criminal cases because there are not enough attorneys for defendants. Some of the dismissed cases involve property crimes, stolen vehicles, and domestic violence.

Multnomah County, Oregon, DA Mike Schmidt is as frustrated as anyone with the nation's lack of...
Multnomah County, Oregon, DA Mike Schmidt is as frustrated as anyone with the nation's lack of public defenders.(WANF)

This story shares the impact to crime victims and how the problem can erode the public’s trust in the criminal justice system. Hear from a district attorney upset with the shortage and why Oregon’s former head of the state’s public defender office thinks more judges across the county should be dismissing case.

Part three: Why They’re Leaving

Learn why six Georgia state and county public defenders blame the same agency head for leaving their jobs over the past two years. That state director sits down with Atlanta News First to defend her actions.

Janie Weaver isn't an attorney, but she's been arguing her fiancé's case for months in the...
Janie Weaver isn't an attorney, but she's been arguing her fiancé's case for months in the courts because of a chronic shortage of public defenders.(WANF)

This story also highlights one of the 620 people in Georgia this past summer that did not have a public defender. Hear from a woman, who has no legal training, forced to represent her fiancé in court.

Part four: Search For Solutions

Two Georgia lawmakers react to our investigation and the crisis involving the state’s public defender office. One incoming state senator pledges to compel the legislature to find solutions to the problem this coming session.

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici wants $250 million in grants to go toward public defender offices...
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici wants $250 million in grants to go toward public defender offices across the U.S.(WANF)

The story also highlights proposed federal legislation could address attorney staffing shortages, state funding gaps and excessive caseloads. Hear from the author of the bill, a congresswoman from Oregon, whose district is experiencing chronic public defender shortages.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigates

The Sixth, part four: Search for Solutions

Updated: moments ago
|
By Andy Pierrotti
Access to an attorney is a right protected under the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, but a shortage of public defenders is stretching from coast to coast.

Investigates

The Sixth, part two: Released From jail

Updated: moments ago
|
By Andy Pierrotti
A lack of public defenders is forcing some judges to take unprecedented actions, potentially eroding the public’s trust in the criminal justice system .

Investigates

The Sixth, part one: Desperate for Representation

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Andy Pierrotti
The U.S. Constitution guarantees citizens the right to an attorney to people who cannot afford one. But Atlanta News First uncovered most state public defender offices, including Georgia's, are chronically understaffed.

Investigates

The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Andy Pierrotti
Examples abound of a broken legal defense system that oftentimes leaves poor defendants without an attorney for months, even years.

Latest News

News

Update on deadly house fire in Smyrna

Updated: 1 hour ago

Entertainment

Out and About in the ATL | Dec. 30-Jan. 1, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joyce Lupiani
It’s the last weekend of the year and it is going to be fabulous. If you are looking for things to do, this is the list you need.

News

DeKalb County police collecting coats and shoes

Updated: 4 hours ago
DeKalb County police collecting coats and shoes

News

1 dead, 1 injured after overnight Smyrna house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
1 dead, 1 injured after overnight Smyrna house fire

News

1 dead, 1 injured after overnight house fire in Smyrna

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joyce Lupiani
One person is dead after an overnight house fire in the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna.

News

‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tori Cooper
Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze.