Southwest Airlines returns to regular flight schedule in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Southwest Airlines is back to regular scheduling for their flights after a week of thousands of cancellations.

“There were no lines today and I was surprised because he was thinking we need to be here 3 hours early,” said Taylor Ware, who is flying to Tampa.

“I was supposed to leave last week but I canceled. Because it was just mayhem and I was like I don’t want to deal with that,” said Kim Trent, who is flying to Pittsburg.

“Our flight yesterday out of Savannah was cancelled, so we ended up driving to Savannah from St. Simons Island to go figure it out because we couldn’t get anyone on the phone,” said Rhianne Greenlee, who is flying to Denver.

The airline says it’s back to business as usual.

“I feel so much better, I was about to have a heart attack up in here,” said Ware.

Southwest has had less than 50 cancellations across the country today. While the airline’s flight schedule is back to normal, people aren’t quick to forget what they’ve been through this week.

“We stood in a two-and-a-half-hour line to get rebooked and they got us on like the last two seats for Jacksonville, which was then delayed three times,” said Greenlee. “It’s just been stressful. I already had my meltdown,”

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan has been saying sorry and working on rebooking and refunds, but customers aren’t sure that’ll be enough.

“They’re going to have to do some major, major overhauling to make this right I think,” said Greenlee.

“I might just cancel everybody out over here and just go back to Delta side and keep it at that,” said Ware.

Federal regulators are investigating what happened at Southwest, looking into outdated crew-scheduling technology that left flight crews out of place after the storm hit, essentially shutting down almost all of the carrier’s operations.

