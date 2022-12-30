Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban.

The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”

It will be in effect until the Clayton County Water Authority reports normal operations.

People who violate the ban can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000 per violation.

