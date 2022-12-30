‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze.

The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.

“We’ve been lied to, we were told they have been working on it since day one, which they have not,” one resident said.

Corporate told Atlanta News First the sprinkler system and other water lines broke due to the holiday freeze, they have three plumbing contractors working 24/7 to fix issues, have addressed more than 50 units so far, and expect to have water back on by tomorrow.

“Maintenance hasn’t even sent us an email, we don’t even have an eta on when the water is expected to be back on,” another resident said.

Some residents said they are having to go to their relative’s house to shower and use the workout facility at Halsten to brush their teeth.

“It’s been horrible. I even had to go to the pool to fill up a bucket just to be able to flush my toilet,” another resident said.

Residents said the leasing office told them to contact their own renter insurance company if they feel they were impacted, but residents said they are not the owners of the property and repair responsibilities shouldn’t fall on them.

“It’s frustrating I just wouldn’t want to wish this on anybody,” another resident said.

The full statement from the corporate company that manages Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex can be seen below:

“As you are likely aware, many parts of the country experienced abnormal prolonged freezing conditions. The temperatures unfortunately caused many sprinkler systems and other water supply lines to breaking. The problem is compounded by additional breaks appearing after temperatures rise and water begins to travel through previously frozen pipes. This property, like many in the asset class, has been hit extremely hard by these conditions.

Specifics about this property:

Our staff has been working 24/7, truly around the clock, since Christmas Eve tending to the complications.

3 plumbing contractors are continually working on a variety of problems throughout the property. Plumbers are extremely difficult to engage given the extreme conditions due to the demand, but we’re encouraged by the plumbing contractor engagement we’ve received.

Curing the problem is often very problematic as after a leak is detected and fixed another leak often appears when the lines are pressured.

We’ve tended to most of the more than 50 units on the property that were affected by pipe breaks, and we expect all known leaks to be fixed by late tomorrow; and

We have been given full authority to do absolutely everything it takes to get the property restored to its original condition as soon as possible.

We understand the inconvenience this brings to our residents and will continue to do everything in our ability to rectify the situation as soon as possible.”

